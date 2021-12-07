RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.
Shares of RNG opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $180.09 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day moving average of $250.97.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,734,620 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
