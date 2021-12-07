RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.50 million-$434.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.55 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

RNG opened at $208.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average is $250.97. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $180.09 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,734,620. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

