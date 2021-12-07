Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,028.33 ($66.68).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.57) to GBX 5,200 ($68.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.42) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,772 ($63.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £77.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($91.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,687.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,394.46.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($67.03), for a total value of £252.75 ($335.17). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($63.78) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($25,322.50). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

