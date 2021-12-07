Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,028.33 ($66.68).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($74.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.42) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,772 ($63.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £77.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($91.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,687.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,394.46.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.78) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($25,322.50). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($67.03), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($335.17). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

