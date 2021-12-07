Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $217,049.80

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Rise has traded down 82.2% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $217,049.80 and approximately $129,156.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004800 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004088 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,709,603 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

