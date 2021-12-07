RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000.

OPP stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

