RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.21. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.62 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

