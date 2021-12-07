RiverTree Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 4,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,118. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

