RiverTree Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,483 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $20.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.22. 22,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.90 and its 200-day moving average is $288.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

