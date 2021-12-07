RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 5,314 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

