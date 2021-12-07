RiverTree Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,171. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

