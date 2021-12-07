RiverTree Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.