Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,525 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $363.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

