Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,040 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after acquiring an additional 873,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

