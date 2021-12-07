Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

