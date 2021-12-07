Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

