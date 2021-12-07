Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,256,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 85,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

