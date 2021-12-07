Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.36% of Power Integrations worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Power Integrations by 291.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Power Integrations by 89.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock worth $1,796,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

