Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

