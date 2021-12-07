Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.66 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.29% of MDU Resources Group worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

