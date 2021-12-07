Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.42 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $162.89 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average is $252.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

