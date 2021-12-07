Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.50 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

