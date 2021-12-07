Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.51 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,648 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Cboe Global Markets worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

