Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,054 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Loews worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Loews by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:L opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.