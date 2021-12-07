Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $468.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $297.90 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.