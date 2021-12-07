Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,473 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

