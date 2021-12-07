Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,076 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

