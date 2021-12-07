Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.34% of EMCOR Group worth $21,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

