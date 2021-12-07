Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Generac worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

