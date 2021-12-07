Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Graco worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

