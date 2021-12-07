Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Clorox worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

