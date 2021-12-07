Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.79% of Visteon worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $258,000.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

VC stock opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

