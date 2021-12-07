Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 103,216 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.34% of Nielsen worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

