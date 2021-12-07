Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 38,283 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of KNX opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

