Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 41,658 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Juniper Networks worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

