Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

