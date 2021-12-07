Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 577.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Crown worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Crown by 359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

