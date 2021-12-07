Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.17. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

