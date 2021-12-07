Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,141 shares of company stock worth $5,290,617. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

