Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,273 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Snap-on worth $24,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $210.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

