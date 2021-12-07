Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,897 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.33% of New York Community Bancorp worth $19,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

NYCB opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

