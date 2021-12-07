Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 19,723 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,723 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.94.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $342.37 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

