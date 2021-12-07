Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,206 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Kellogg worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 28.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 78.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

