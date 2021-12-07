Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,119 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.50% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.