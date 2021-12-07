Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,552 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,552 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Houlihan Lokey worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $24,027,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $11,833,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 33.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after buying an additional 129,369 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $10,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

