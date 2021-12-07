Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 49,438 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,438 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

