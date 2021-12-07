Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 50,152 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.03% of Easterly Government Properties worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,634 shares of company stock worth $183,817. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

