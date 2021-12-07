Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,031,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.48% of Diversey as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,584,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

