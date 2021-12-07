Robert Alan Schueren Sells 4,411 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $750,409.34.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. 1,480,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

