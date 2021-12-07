Robert Alan Schueren Sells 4,411 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01.
- On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $750,409.34.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. 1,480,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
