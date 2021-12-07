Robert P. Goodman Sells 49,222 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 49,222 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $1,049,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. 172,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,642. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

